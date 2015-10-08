Kazatomprom to increase uranium production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "NAC"Kazatomprom" will increase the production of uranium by end of 2015, this has been informed at today's meeting of "Expert" club by Sergey Poltoratsky, managing director of the nuclear fuel cycle of JSC "NAC "Kazatomprom".

According to his words, uranium production by the company is regulated by contractual obligations. "We complete the obligations prescribed in the contract. By end of 2015 Kazakhstan will slightly increase uranium production. Last year uranium output reached 22,827 tons, this year's production will be about 23 thousand tons. The mines are reaching their designed production capacities," he said. Earlier, Mr.Poltoratsky reported that Kazakhstan supplies about 35-40% of natural uranium to the global market. At current volumes of mining Kazakhstan's uranium reserves will be enough for 80-100 years.