Kazatomprom to transport uranium to Northern America through China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 1, 2015, within the framework of Kazakhstan President's official trip to China, JSC NC Kazatomprom and China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation entered into the Agreement on purchase of services on temporary storage of natural uranium concentrate in China and its transportation to the Northern America.

As the press service of Kazatomprom informs, the contract provides for storage and transit carriage of goods through Chinese territory to the western ports of the U.S. and Canada. Kazakhstan-Chinese cooperation will allow diversifying the routes of uranium products supply to the world markets.

In the course of the visit to China, Chairman of Kazatomprom Azkar Zhumagaliyev met with Director General of the CNNC Qian Zhimin to discuss a number of issues on further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy. Kazatomprom and CNNC have been enjoying long-standing cooperation. CNNC is China's government-owned nuclear energy corporation - on the largest companies possessing full nuclear fuel cycle. CNNC group comprises 110 daughter enterprises employing 100 thousand workers. The Corporation operates 6 nuclear power stations with 12 blocks which total capacity makes 9,800 megawatt. CNEIC is a subsidiary company of the CNNC specializing in export and import of nuclear fuel cycle products.