Kazatomprom transforms its acitivity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC Kazatomprom announced the start of its transformation program. According to Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Umirzak Shukeyev, Kazatomprom's transformation program is a milestone event in development of the group of companies.

"We have done a lot to timely and properly launch this process in Kazatomprom. Thus, we have already outlined the long-term goals and initiatives of the transformation program, which are reflected in the new strategy of the company signed by Kazatomprom Board of Directors," he said and added the transformation was a complicated process. "It will take several years to finish the program. It will require deep changes in our activity, in our psychology and those processes we are working on now," he stressed. The new strategy of Kazatomprom defines also key goals of development such as increase in the value of the company by 2025.