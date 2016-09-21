Kazatomprom, Ukrainian Energy Ministry eye future cooperation in nuclear energy sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Chairman of the Board of "NAC "Kazatomprom" JSC held a meeting with a minister of energy and coal industry of Ukraine Igor Nasalik. This is the second meeting of the energy sector leaders after the last visit of Ukrainian delegation to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

Top managers of both structures had discussed a future cooperation in nuclear energy sector considering effectiveness of past meeting, which revealed vectors for cooperation.



The main question of a meeting is a production of fuel for Ukrainian nuclear reactors. Igor Nasalik had assured delegation from Kazakhstan that Ukraine has a real interest in cooperation with mutual benefits in a fuel assembly production on a territory of Kazakhstan for Ukrainian nuclear power plants. In turn, the head of Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliev, had also pointed on the interest in cooperation in this area because of the perspectives for Kazatomprom, which has a strategic objectives on diversification of production. Both sides had agreed to arrange a work groups regarding cooperation so the experts of both structures will be able to analyze the economical effectiveness of the project.



Along with a production project, the energy leaders had also discussed the possibility of mining and supplying of enriched uranium and ion exchange resin to Ukraine.



Minister Nasalik noted that Ukraine also has a strategic objective of diversification of supply of nuclear fuel and its components which means that Kazakhstan has a chance to become a reliable partner of enriched uranium supply.



Also, top managers discussed a future cooperation in production and supply of ion exchange resin.



It should be reminded, that the delegation of Ukrainian ministry of energy and coal industry had visited headquarters of NAC Kazatomprom JSC in August 2016. During the meeting with the Chairman Askar Zhumagaliev the questions of cooperation in nuclear energy sector were discussed. The meeting ended up with creation of the working group on a possible cooperation vectors.