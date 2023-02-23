Kazaviaspas company's helicopter crashes: 4 dead

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Four people died and two were injured after a helicopter belonging to Kazaviaspas company crash landed, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

Kazaviaspas enterprise's MI-8 AMT helicopter flying en route Atyrau-Uralsk-Atyrau crashed after a rough landing in open areas nearby Chapurino village, Baiterek district, West Kazakhstan region.

Ruslan Imankulov, the official spokesperson of the Emergency Situations Ministry, said there were six people, including five crew members and one KazTransOil official, on board.

Four crew members were found dead as the emergency situations department personnel arrived at the scene at 7:07pm.

The helicopter carried out an overflight of the main pipeline in West Kazakhstan region.