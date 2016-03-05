Kazcosmos chronicler, Kazinform’s special correspondent Sara Nurgaliyeva awarded with “Veteran of Baikonur” medal (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the International Women's Day, special correspondent of Kazinform International News Agency Sara Nurgaliyeva, who is also the Public Relations Advisor to the President of Kazcosmos, has been awarded with the "Veteran of Baikonur" medal.

According to Chairman of the Union of Baikonyr Veterans Viktor Novikov, Sara Nurgaliyeva has been living and working at Baikonur for more than 30 years. Her longstanding service for the name of Baikonur, unbiased coverage of the work of the space complex is worthily estimated by the workers of the city and space.

Sara Kabiyevna started her career as a translator at the Lenin Television Studio. Later she was appointed Editor-in-Chief of the Baikonur TV Company leading the press-offices of the Kazakh and later Russian municipal administrations.

The creative arsenal of S.Nurgaliyeva includes such exclusive works as documentary films about the first visit of President of the Kazakh SSR to the space-launch site (in 1991), about the flights of Kazakhstani cosmonauts Tokhtar Aubakirov and Talgat Mussabayev and reports from Baikonur on launch of international crews.

Since 2006, S.Nurgaliyeva has been working for Kazcosmos, and as a special correspondent of Kazinform News Agency she carries out a big and fruitful work on propagating space development activity of Kazakhstan, its cooperation with Russia at Baikonur. She was awarded with the Order of Qurmet, numerous awards from Kazcosmos and Russian administration of the city.

S.Nurgaliyeva concentrated her knowledge and journalistic works in her new books and films dedicated to the history of Kazakhstan’s space exploration sector. In summer 2015, Nurgaliyeva shot a documentary film “Baikonur – a Road to Stars” together with the Presidential TV and Radio Complex.

“I would like to write a book about Baikonur. My youth passed here; my children and grand-kids were born here. This city is associated with many joys and irreparable losses. Therefore, this medal is a sign of recognition for me by brave people living and working for the name of peaceful space,” said she at the ceremony.

In 2009, Nurgaliyeva published a book about the history of Kazakhstani space. A documentary novel “Equal Mark” telling about the role of the First Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in establishment of the country’s space sector, the life and space development activity of pilot-cosmonaut, Lieutenant-General Talgat Mussabayev was issued in three languages – Kazakh, Russian and English. The book became a part of the chronicles of Kazakhstan’s space exploration sector and an intellectual contribution to the history of sovereign Kazakhstan.

In 2011-2012, an exclusive documentary “The Nomad of the Universe” came out. The author – Sara Nurgaliyeva – became a laureate of the Kazakh Journalists Union prize.

Working as Advisor to the President of Kazcosmos for PR and Mass Media, Nurgaliyeva continues to significantly contribute to the establishment and maintaining the image of the MID Aerospace Committee as a contemporary governmental structure aimed at development of Kazakhstan’s space activity.

Nurgaliyeva was also awarded with “10 years of Kazakhstan Constitution”, “20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence” medals, diplomas, letters of gratitude and other Kazakhstani and Russian public awards for professionalism, public activity, high moral and spiritual qualities and patriotism.

“Using this opportunity, the staff of Kazcosmos congratulates Sara Kabiyevna on the oncoming International Women’s Day ! We wish her strong health, happiness, well-being and professional achievements!” the Press Office of Kascosmos says.

