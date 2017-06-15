KazCosmos comments on fire caused by fallen carrier rocket parts

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM KazCosmos has confirmed the accident occurred in the area of the fallen detachable parts of Soyuz 2.1a launch vehicle after it satisfactorily blasted off Baikonur spaceport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Chairman of Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Galymzhan Danbayev, who supervises activities at Baikonur Cosmodrome, said that the detachable parts of the carrier rocket fell in the predetermined area.

Russian enterprise "NPO Mashinostroyenia" is in charge of launch vehicle separating parts. Its 1st Center for fall areas operations is situated in Zhezkazgan, Danbaev said.

The detachable parts of the rocket fell in the predetermined area. The red-hot side parts of the Soyuz vehicle fell to the ground. In the meantime, the wind was so strong that it caused a fire in the steppe.

According to well-informed sources in Baikonur Cosmodrome, a Kamaz truck driver who is an employee of NPO Mashinostroyenia died during fire extinguishing.

The emergency details are under clarification; representatives of NPO Mashinostroyenia and local emergency agencies are putting out the fire, KazCosmos reported.