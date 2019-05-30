Kazcosmos delegation visited space infrastructure facilities of China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The second meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Working Group for Cooperation in Space Activities was held in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the course of the visit, Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Malik Olzhabekov held negotiations with Deputy Administrator of China National Space Administration Wu Yanhua. The sides discussed the promising areas of cooperation in satellite technologies use and development of scientific programmes.



The delegation of Kascosmos also visited China Centre for Resources Satellite Data and Application and Aerospace Academy No.5.

According to Malik Olzhabekov, the sides agreed on the need to boost interaction in a short-term outlook, raising effectiveness of cooperation in space development activity.



Members of the delegation - the representatives of JSC Republican Center of Space Communication of the Ministry - met with their colleagues from CHINA SATCOM to discuss electromagnetic compatibility of the Kazakh and Chinese communication satellites.



Besides, the specialists of JSC Republican Center of Space Communication and China Great Wall Industry Corporation discussed the opportunities of cooperation in communication satellites.