Kazcosmos inks coop memo with Arab counterparts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aerospace Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency will develop cooperate, this has been announced at today's briefing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Kairat Lama Sharif.

According to him, May 30-31 the current year chairman of the UAE Space Agency H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Romaithi will arrive in Astana on a working visit. Chair persons of the Space Agencies of the two states will sign a memorandum which will be the legal basis for further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in space sphere.

Kairat Lama Sharif stressed that the UAE have created the space agency for the fundamental development of the space industry. In 2021 it is planned to launch a space probe to Mars.