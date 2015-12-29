Kazcosmos released photos of Turgay swastika

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a request of U.S. Professor Ronald Laporte from Pittsburg University, JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary made a survey of one of Turgay geoglyphs in the territory of Kostanay region.

“Our company has issued an actual image of swastika in the area of Urpek village in Amangeldy district. Currently we are contacting with a group of researchers headed by Mr. Laporte on mapping the geoglyphs for further cataloguing and creating a geographical information system. The group consists of the experts from Kazakhstan and the U.S. (Pittsburg University, NASA). Their work represents both scientific and practical interest and may help develop tourism in Kazakhstan as well as preserve geoglyphs as the objects of cultural and historical heritage,” Acting President of the company Marat Nurguzhin said.

On the photo: Swastika in the area of Urpek village, from KazEOSat-1 (24 th October 2015).