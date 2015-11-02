EN
    15:58, 02 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazcosmos specialists underwent training in Berlin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The employees of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary (Kazcosmos) and its subordinate organizations successfully finished their government-sponsored traineeships and refresher courses at the Technical University of Berlin.

    The training program lasted for two weeks (October 18-31, 2015) and focused on the theme "Approaches to designing and testing of nanosatellites, separation subsystems and ground segments of ECM Space Technologies GmbH company (Germany)." ECM space technologies GmbH is an independent company, established as a spin-off from the department of Aeronautics at the Technical University of Berlin to design products and technologies for small spacecraft systems. The company provides spacecraft engineering, design, manufacture, launch and operation of high performance nano and pico satellites inclusive subsystems and ground control stations. As a partner of the Technical University of Berlin the company provides and supports international research and education activities.

