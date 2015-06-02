KAZENERGY Forum to focus on National Plan «100 specific steps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Special attention of the 10th KAZENERGY Forum will be paid to the issues of development of the energy sector within the framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps", Deputy Director General of the KAZENERGY Association Asset Magauov informed at the CCS media briefing.

"The work of the forum will be dedicated to discussion of the key events in the energy and political life, transformation of the oil and gas and energy markets. Besides, special attention will be paid to development of the sector within the National Plan "100 specific steps" as a response to global and regional challenges," A. Magauov told.

According to him, some discussions will be dedicated to the role of integration processes, formation of a long-term trade and economic partnership, ensuring global energy stability especially in the European and Asian regions.

"The program of the forum provides for holding of joint events with experts of the International Energy Agency, International Renewable Energy Agency, Secretariat of the Energy Charter, World Petroleum Council, Council of Engineers and Oil Workers and other organizations," he specified.