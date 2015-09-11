KazEOSat-1 conquers foreign markets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary NC" is actively working to promote space-based services in foreign markets, the press service of the company reported Friday.

At the Turkmen-Kazakh business forum in Ashgabat the company presented products and services for remote sensing of the earth from KazEOSat-1. "In addition, the meeting focused on establishment of close relations in the field of space technology," Baghlan Kaziyev, Vice President of the company told Kazinform. According to his words, the partnership in this area is very relevant. It is worth noting that this year Turkmenistan has launched its first communications satellite TurkmenSat-1. TurkmenSat-1 was launched by a private US company SpaceX from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral (Florida). The first Turkmen satellite is at an altitude of more than 35.7 thousand kilometers, it transmits the telecommunications signal to Europe, Central Asia and parts of Africa. Speaking at the forum, B. Kaziyev noted that Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have an excellent opportunity to join efforts in addressing global issues. Recently JSC "Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary NC" with the support of KAZNEX INVEST participated in the Kazakh-Belarusian business - forum in Minsk. Within the framework of the business forum "Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary NC" and the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Belarus signed a memorandum of cooperation.