KazFUCA opens regional office in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A regional office of Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs (KazFUCA) opened in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"This is the first regional office of our organization. Our aim was to cover all regions with UNESCO Club movement.'...'. The next step is opening the offices of the Federation. Karaganda region became the first in our list, as there are a lot of clubs here - 7 out of the country’s 50. Besides, we received new requests,” says President of the Asia-Pacific Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations Bolat Akchulakov.

"The organization acts according to international standards. Its principles are the ideas of peace, tolerance and kindness,” said Mr. Akchulakov. "The main objective of additional education for children is not to be unsupervised. We have to protect younger generation from serious threats such as drugs, extremism and radicalism".





According to head of Education Department of Karaganda region Askhat Aymagambetov there are 64 organizations of additional education that cover over 51,500 children in the region.

Arina Plokhikh, a representative of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, emphasized invaluable role of additional education organizations.

The Kazakhstan national federation of UNESCO Clubs was founded in 2009. It implements international projects, festivals, contests and master classes.



Besides, the Academy of creativity of UNESCO Clubs was opened in Astana.



