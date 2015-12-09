Kazgarysh experts attended ALC-2015 conference in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary headed by Acting President of the company Marat Nurguzhin took part in the 6th African Leadership Conference ALC-2015 held in Sharm el Sheikh.

ALC is a biennial conference organized in the territory of the African states and aimed at promotion of inter-African cooperation in space research and technologies application.

A speech by M. Nurguzhin on “Application of Space Technologies in the Interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan” aroused much interest among the conference participants. His report related to Kazakhstan’s today’s achievements in space technologies application and the possibilities of cooperation with African countries, namely in ordering space pictures from Kazakhstani ERS satellites.

The Kazakh delegation which arrived in Sharm el Sheikh for the conference at the invitation of the National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences (NARSS) had meetings with the representatives of the ARE space agency and Egyptian Company for Space Applications and Earth Remote Sensing.

Following the meetings with Egyptian colleagues in Sharm el Sheikh and the talks held earlier in Astana on the sidelines of “The Days of Space in Kazakhstan” international workshop, Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary and the NARSS entered into a memorandum of intentions on cooperation in Earth remote sensing field and in space sciences.

As Marat Nurguzhin told Kazakhstan, Algeria, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Kenya are actively cooperating now in space industry under long-term plans and are ready to adopt Kazakhstan’s experience in space technologies development.