Kazhydromet forecasts sunny weather for southern and south-eastern Kazakhstan only

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal type precipitation is predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, October 15. Sunny weather will dominate in southern and south-eastern parts of the country only. Fog, ice slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in some areas, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Gusts of wind in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s. Fog and ice slick is expected there too.

Fog and black ice is predicted for Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will descend in Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Foggy and windy weather is forecast for Zhambyl region.

Wind speed in some areas of Mangystau region will rise to 15-20 m per s.