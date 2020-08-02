EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:36, 02 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazhydromet issues excessive heat warning for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Excessive heat warning has been announced on August 2 in six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fervent heat of 31-36°C is expected in Akmola region.

    Thunderstorm is and a southwestern wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for Atyrau region, air temperature will rise to 35-38°C in the area. Extremely high fire hazard announced here.

    Southwestern wind with the gusts of 15-18 mps is expected in Atyrau in the afternoon. Intense heat of 34-36°C predicted for the city.

    Thunderstorms, hail and southwestern wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

    Thunderstorm and southwestern wind gusting to 18 m/s are forecast for the city of Uralsk.

    Excessive heat of 35-38°C will hit Kostanay city and region.

    Extreme fire hazard remains during the day in Kyzylorda region.

    35-36°C is expected in North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions of the country.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!