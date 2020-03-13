Kazhydromet issues wind warning for four rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for four regions of Kazakhstan.

Fog, black ice and 15-20 mps southwest wind are predicted for Kostanay city and Kostanay region on March 14. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

Southwest wind gusting to 15-20 mps is forecast for Mangistau region. In addition, Kazhydromet predicted dense fog patches in the area during night and morning hours.

Rude wind of 15-18 mps is also expected in the city of Aktau. Chance of a storm in the city is 90-95%.

Southwestern wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps is forecast for Akmola region of the country.

15-20 mps southwestern wind will hit Nur-Sultan and Kokshetau on March 14. Chance of a storm equals 85-90%.