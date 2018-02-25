Kazhydromet's Sunday weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, unsettled weather pattern will persist on most of the country's territory on Sunday. Mets warn of snowfalls, winds strengthening, snowstorms, and icy road conditions in the west. Most of Kazakhstan will still be covered in fog.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty region. Wind speeds here will be reaching 18-23 m/s.

North Kazakhstan and East-Kazakhstan regions will see strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, blowing snow, and fog.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and patchy fog are expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and snowstorms are expected in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Forecasters warn of fog in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions, and icy road conditions in Atyrau region.