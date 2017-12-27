Kazhydromet: Three regions under weather warning on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Met Office has issued a weather warning for three regions of the country on Wednesday.

According to Kazhydromet, snowstorms are expected to hit Kostanay region. Winds еhere will reach 15-20 m/s.

Westerly to northwesterly winds will strengthen in the North Kazakhstan region reaching 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. Mets also warn of snowstorms and icy road conditions across the region.

As previously reported, snowfalls are expected in Akmola region. The region will also see snowstorms, fog, and ice. Southwesterly to northwesterly winds еhere are expected to reach 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s.

Snowfalls are expected on Wednesday in Astana. Strong (15-20 m/s) southwesterly to northwesterly winds here will increase the probability of snowstorms to 95%.