Kazhydromet warns capital residents to prepare for severe weather

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for five more regions of the republic, Kazinform reports.

On April 28 in Akmola region heavy rain, fog and thunderstorm are expected. In some places hail is possible. 15-20 mps southeastern wind is predicted for the region. Storm and hail are expected in Nur-Sultan. Fog will blanket Kokshetau during night and morning hours. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorm, squall wind of 15-20 mps and heavy rain are expected in Karaganda region. 18 mps southwest wind will blow in Zhezkazgan. Chance of storm is 80-85%.

Heavy rain, northwestern wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 23-28 mps are predicted for Turkestan region.

Thunderstorm , heavy rain and northwestern wind 15-20 mps gusting to 23 mps are expected in the city of Shymkent on April 28. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm, western wind of 15-20 mps and fog are expected in some places of Kostanay region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Heavy rain, thunderstorm, squall wind and hail are expected during the day in Kyzylorda region. Southwestern wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s is predicted for the region. Chance of storm is 95-100%.