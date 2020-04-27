Kazhydromet warns capital residents to prepare for severe weather
On April 28 in Akmola region heavy rain, fog and thunderstorm are expected. In some places hail is possible. 15-20 mps southeastern wind is predicted for the region. Storm and hail are expected in Nur-Sultan. Fog will blanket Kokshetau during night and morning hours. Chance of storm is 85-90%.
Thunderstorm, squall wind of 15-20 mps and heavy rain are expected in Karaganda region. 18 mps southwest wind will blow in Zhezkazgan. Chance of storm is 80-85%.
Heavy rain, northwestern wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 23-28 mps are predicted for Turkestan region.
Thunderstorm , heavy rain and northwestern wind 15-20 mps gusting to 23 mps are expected in the city of Shymkent on April 28. Chance of storm is 90-95%.
Thunderstorm, western wind of 15-20 mps and fog are expected in some places of Kostanay region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.
Heavy rain, thunderstorm, squall wind and hail are expected during the day in Kyzylorda region. Southwestern wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s is predicted for the region. Chance of storm is 95-100%.