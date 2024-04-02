Kazhydromet warns of water level rise in W Kazakhstan region

Kazakhstan’s national weather service Kazhydromet warns of water level rise in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"Water level may rise in the nearest time, by the end of the week," said Danara Alimbayeva, Director General of Kazhydromet, on the sidelines of the Government's weekly meeting.

According to her, Kazhydromet began warning of high flood risks last autumn.

“We started warning Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Abai regions of high flood risks. The information was submitted to the local executive authorities. More than 100 storm warnings have been issued in March,” she said.