Kazhydromet weather forecast for Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rain with thunderstorms in south and southeast parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Fog is also expected in some places. In northern and southern regions wind will strengthen causing sandstorms, Kazhydromet reports.

In Akmola, Pavlodar, and North-Kazakhstan regions wind will increase to 15-20 m/s, with gusts in some places up to 25-30 m/s. In Akmola and Pavlodar regions patchy fog is expected.

In Kostanay and Karaganda region wind will reach 15-20 m/s gusting to up to 25 m/s. Patchy fog is expected.

Some parts of South-Kazakhstan region will see thunderstorms, wind reaching 15-20 with gusts of up to 23 m/s.

In some parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions wind will strength to up to 15-20 m/s. Fog will blanket Zhambyl region in the morning and afternoon, and Kyzylorda, Atyrau and East Kazakhstan at night.

In Almaty region wind is expected to reach 18-23 m/s causing dust storms. A thunderstorm is expected here in the daytime.

In Mangystau region - patchy fog.