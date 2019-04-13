Kazhymkhan Massimov wrote Amanat, autobiographical book

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Outstanding pubic figure Kazhymkhan Massimov who passed away on April 8, 2019, wrote an autobiographical book, Amanat, in 2013, Kazinform reports.

In his Instagram post Karim Massimov expressed his gratitude to all those who expressed condolences on the loss of his father, well-known public figure Kazhymkhan Massimov. Karim Massimov left a link reference to the book and shared archival video of his father. The book tells about the author, his family, events of his day, contemporaries and life lessons. The book can be read and downloaded at https://amanatbook.kz/kk in two languages. Besides, the book is downloaded on the YouTube channel. The book consists of three parts. Each of them narrates the certain life years of the author and his family members.



Kazhymkhan Massimov was born on April 18, 1939 in Aksu district, Taldykorgan region. In 1969 he graduated from the Omsk Railway Transport Institute, in 1974 graduated from the Pavlodar Industrial Institute. He also received education in the Almaty Physical Culture Institute.



In 2003, Massimov opened the recreational centre, and the cancer centre in 2011.