KaziISS enters Global Think Tank Index in ‘Security’ and ‘International Affairs’ analysis category

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Presidential Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) was ranked in four nominations of the 2015 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report.

The Think Tank Index is a part of the “Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program” (TTCSP) at the University of Pennsylvania that has been conducting research on the role policy institutes play in governments and civil societies around the world over the last 25 years. The pool of scholars and practitioners produce the annual Global Go To Think Tank Index that ranks more than 6 000 world’s leading think tanks in a variety of categories.

The new Think Tank Index (https://repository.upenn.edu/think_tanks/10/), ranked the KazISS among the top 100 in terms of security, defense and international affairs analysis. For the first time, the KazISS was ranked the 57th among the world’s best government affiliated think tanks. In the Central Asian regional rankings, the KazISS retains its position among the top three and is also ranked the 33d in the energy and raw materials analysis ranking.

All these signify the increasing role of analytical centers in Kazakhstan. The publications and other materials published by Kazakhstan think tanks are cited abroad more frequently.

Kazakhstan Presidential Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) was established by the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan on June 16, 1993. In April 2014, President Nazarbayev issued the Decree to relocate the KazISS to Astana.

Source: https://kisi.kz/