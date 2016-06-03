EN
    11:47, 03 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazinform Agency’s publications are popular in XUAR (PHOTO)

    URUMQI. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstani mass media visited China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

    XUAR actively uses the Arabic script to transmit news in the Kazakh.

    “Namely for this reason, the journalists of XUAR read the Arabic version of Kazinform International News Agency and reprint their publications about Kazakhstan,” Essimbek Panaruly, head of one Kazakh-language editions, says.

    More than 1 mln Kazakhs are living in XUAR today.





     

    Kazakhstan and China Mass media News
