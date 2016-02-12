Kazinform and Russia to develop Road Map of «Eurasia» project by July 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As a result of the working meeting of Head of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment of Russia Sergei Donskoy and Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik the agreement on development of the Road Map of "Eurasia" project by July 2016 was reached, www.investing.com portal informs referring to the press release of the Russian Ministry.

The sides also agreed to discuss the draft Road Map during the meeting of experts in the enlarged format, and then approve the document and begin its implementation by July 2016.