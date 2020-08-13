EN
    15:00, 13 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazinform centennial: TASS offers congratulations

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sergey Mikhaylov, Director-General of Russia's News Agency TASS, sent a letter congratulating the International News Agency Kazinform on its centennial anniversary, Kazinform reports.

    «For 100 years, Kazinform has maintained a reputation as the most authoritative and reliable source for the widest audience, creating a solid foundation for the presence of Kazakhstan in the regional and global information space,» says the letter.

    According to Mikhaylov, Kazinform and TASS seek to develop common approaches to solving global information problems as the two share information, experiences as well as close contacts.

    The letter also highlighted both agencies’ cooperation within the CIS Information Council.


