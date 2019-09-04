Kazinform correspodent named as PM's new press secretary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sadyk Akizhanov is appointed as Advisor – Press Secretary of Kazakhstan Prime Minister, the Prime Minister's press service reports.

Sadyk Akizhanov was born in the city of Pavlodar in 1984. He was a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He began his career in 2006.

Over the years he served as a researcher at the Institute of the Presidency under the Kazakhstan Presidential Center of Culture (Astana), chief expert of the Department of Environmental Policy and Sustainable Development under the Ministry of Environmental Protection, manager of media relations and economic issues of «National Chamber of Environmental Auditors of the Republic of Kazakhstan», correspondent of the Kazinform International News Agency. Akizhanov served as the head of Kazinform’s NA office in Beijing (China). He was elected as vice president of the Press Club of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Mr. Akizhanov was awarded the breastplate «Aqparat salasynyn үzdіgі». He speaks Kazakh, Russian, English and Chinese.