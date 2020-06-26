EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:15, 26 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazinform correspondent becomes laureate of ‘State Language and Media-2020’ contest

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan awarded the winners of the Republican contest «State Language and Media-2020».

    Ayan Orybay Kazinform correspondent is among the laureates of the contest, the press service of the ministry informs.

    The event attracted 56 participants from all over the country with money prizes awarded to journalists representing Kazakhstani mass media.

    Kazinform’s Ayan Orybay took the second place in the nomination «The best article on a website» and won KZT350,000.

    The main prize KZT1 000 000 was received by Dauyrzhan Tolebayev of «Ana Tili».


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Mass media Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!