Kazinform correspondent featured in National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023 shortlist

48 nominees are running for this year’s National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023, including Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023 will honor Kazakhstani mass media workers in 12 nominations, including three brand-new ones – “The Best International Mass Media”, “The Best Podcast” and “The Best YouTube Channel”.

The majority of applications were submitted for the following nominations: “The Best Interview”, “The Best Analytical Material”, and “The Best Regional Mass Media”.

The jury panel comprised of the eminent journalists and media managers selected the best works.

The shortlist of the National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023

The Best Interview

Leila Tastanova – Time.kz

Elmira Askarkyzy – Nur.kz

Aikhan Sharip – Aiqyn newspaper

Meiramtai Imangali – Didar newspaper (East Kazakhstan region)

The Best Newspaper Report

Rabiga Dyussengulova – Tengrinews.kz

Sanat Urnaliyev – Informburo.kz

Arailym Murat – inform.kz

Dina Adil – Qaz365.kz – Jana Qazaqstan web portal

The Best Article (Social Sphere)

Indira Satbayeva – Vecherniy Almaty newspaper

Aibek Taskaliyev – Aqtobe newspaper

Amangul Tleikyzy – El.kz

Kazhet Andas – Jetisy newspaper

The Best Journalistic Investigation (special nomination named after Seidakhmet Berdikulov)

Talgat Batyrkhan – Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper

Karina Negmetova – Kokshetau.info

Anna Velichko – Golos-naroda.kz

Yevgenia Maksimova – Zaikpress.kz

The Best Analytical Article

Erik Rakhym – Nege.kz

Sulugul Bakesova – Forbes Kazakhstan

Meruert Sarsenova – Kapital.kz

Zhanel Zhazetova – Informburo.kz

The Best News Web Portal

Nege.kz

Stan.kz

Nur.kz

Golos-naroda.kz

The Best Radio Project

Jana FM Radio Station – “Zelenaya volna” Radio Show

Astana FM Radio Station – “News and society” Radio Show

Orda FM Radio Station – “Zhas STAR” Radio Show

Toi Duman Radio Station – “Betashar” Radio Show

The Best Photo

Doszhan Balabekuly

Vladimir Tretyakov

Valeriy Bugayev

Samat Kussaiynov

The Best Regional Mass Media

Jetisy newspaper

Alatau araiy newspaper

Panorama Shymkenta newspaper

Syr boiy newspaper

The Best International Mass Media

Qazaq eli magazine (Türkiye)

FM radio stations in Bayan-Olgii (Mongolia)

Shuidin nury newspaper (Russia)

Nurly zhol newspaper (Uzbekistan)

The Best Podcast

Zere – Manshuk Asautai

Dope Soz – Zhomart Aralbaiuly, Arsen Tussipbek

OY-DETOX – Ainel Amirkhan

Momski angime – Zheten Dauren

The Best YouTube Channel

Abai Seifolla – Abay Live

Renat Tashkinbayev – Drugiye mesta studiya

Baidaly Zhazira – Sayahat Time

Bolat Bukharbai – Jaqsy Bolady

Winners of the National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023 will be announced on September 22 at the Kazakh Media Center.