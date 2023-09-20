Kazinform correspondent featured in National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023 shortlist
48 nominees are running for this year’s National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023, including Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023 will honor Kazakhstani mass media workers in 12 nominations, including three brand-new ones – “The Best International Mass Media”, “The Best Podcast” and “The Best YouTube Channel”.
The majority of applications were submitted for the following nominations: “The Best Interview”, “The Best Analytical Material”, and “The Best Regional Mass Media”.
The jury panel comprised of the eminent journalists and media managers selected the best works.
The shortlist of the National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023
The Best Interview
Leila Tastanova – Time.kz
Elmira Askarkyzy – Nur.kz
Aikhan Sharip – Aiqyn newspaper
Meiramtai Imangali – Didar newspaper (East Kazakhstan region)
The Best Newspaper Report
Rabiga Dyussengulova – Tengrinews.kz
Sanat Urnaliyev – Informburo.kz
Arailym Murat – inform.kz
Dina Adil – Qaz365.kz – Jana Qazaqstan web portal
The Best Article (Social Sphere)
Indira Satbayeva – Vecherniy Almaty newspaper
Aibek Taskaliyev – Aqtobe newspaper
Amangul Tleikyzy – El.kz
Kazhet Andas – Jetisy newspaper
The Best Journalistic Investigation (special nomination named after Seidakhmet Berdikulov)
Talgat Batyrkhan – Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper
Karina Negmetova – Kokshetau.info
Anna Velichko – Golos-naroda.kz
Yevgenia Maksimova – Zaikpress.kz
The Best Analytical Article
Erik Rakhym – Nege.kz
Sulugul Bakesova – Forbes Kazakhstan
Meruert Sarsenova – Kapital.kz
Zhanel Zhazetova – Informburo.kz
The Best News Web Portal
Nege.kz
Stan.kz
Nur.kz
Golos-naroda.kz
The Best Radio Project
Jana FM Radio Station – “Zelenaya volna” Radio Show
Astana FM Radio Station – “News and society” Radio Show
Orda FM Radio Station – “Zhas STAR” Radio Show
Toi Duman Radio Station – “Betashar” Radio Show
The Best Photo
Doszhan Balabekuly
Vladimir Tretyakov
Valeriy Bugayev
Samat Kussaiynov
The Best Regional Mass Media
Jetisy newspaper
Alatau araiy newspaper
Panorama Shymkenta newspaper
Syr boiy newspaper
The Best International Mass Media
Qazaq eli magazine (Türkiye)
FM radio stations in Bayan-Olgii (Mongolia)
Shuidin nury newspaper (Russia)
Nurly zhol newspaper (Uzbekistan)
The Best Podcast
Zere – Manshuk Asautai
Dope Soz – Zhomart Aralbaiuly, Arsen Tussipbek
OY-DETOX – Ainel Amirkhan
Momski angime – Zheten Dauren
The Best YouTube Channel
Abai Seifolla – Abay Live
Renat Tashkinbayev – Drugiye mesta studiya
Baidaly Zhazira – Sayahat Time
Bolat Bukharbai – Jaqsy Bolady
Winners of the National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023 will be announced on September 22 at the Kazakh Media Center.