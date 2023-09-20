EN
    15:50, 20 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazinform correspondent featured in National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023 shortlist

    National Mass Media Awards
    Photo: Ministry of Culture

    48 nominees are running for this year’s National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023, including Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023 will honor Kazakhstani mass media workers in 12 nominations, including three brand-new ones – “The Best International Mass Media”, “The Best Podcast” and “The Best YouTube Channel”.

    The majority of applications were submitted for the following nominations: “The Best Interview”, “The Best Analytical Material”, and “The Best Regional Mass Media”.

    The jury panel comprised of the eminent journalists and media managers selected the best works.

    The shortlist of the National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023

    The Best Interview

    Leila Tastanova – Time.kz

    Elmira Askarkyzy – Nur.kz

    Aikhan Sharip – Aiqyn newspaper

    Meiramtai Imangali – Didar newspaper (East Kazakhstan region)

    The Best Newspaper Report

    Rabiga Dyussengulova – Tengrinews.kz

    Sanat Urnaliyev – Informburo.kz

    Arailym Murat – inform.kz

    Dina Adil – Qaz365.kz – Jana Qazaqstan web portal

    The Best Article (Social Sphere)

    Indira Satbayeva – Vecherniy Almaty newspaper

    Aibek Taskaliyev – Aqtobe newspaper

    Amangul Tleikyzy – El.kz

    Kazhet Andas – Jetisy newspaper

    The Best Journalistic Investigation (special nomination named after Seidakhmet Berdikulov)

    Talgat Batyrkhan – Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper

    Karina Negmetova – Kokshetau.info

    Anna Velichko – Golos-naroda.kz

    Yevgenia Maksimova – Zaikpress.kz

    The Best Analytical Article

    Erik Rakhym – Nege.kz

    Sulugul Bakesova – Forbes Kazakhstan

    Meruert Sarsenova – Kapital.kz

    Zhanel Zhazetova – Informburo.kz

    The Best News Web Portal

    Nege.kz

    Stan.kz

    Nur.kz

    Golos-naroda.kz

    The Best Radio Project

    Jana FM Radio Station – “Zelenaya volna” Radio Show

    Astana FM Radio Station – “News and society” Radio Show

    Orda FM Radio Station – “Zhas STAR” Radio Show

    Toi Duman Radio Station – “Betashar” Radio Show

    The Best Photo

    Doszhan Balabekuly

    Vladimir Tretyakov

    Valeriy Bugayev

    Samat Kussaiynov

    The Best Regional Mass Media

    Jetisy newspaper

    Alatau araiy newspaper

    Panorama Shymkenta newspaper

    Syr boiy newspaper

    The Best International Mass Media

    Qazaq eli magazine (Türkiye)

    FM radio stations in Bayan-Olgii (Mongolia)

    Shuidin nury newspaper (Russia)

    Nurly zhol newspaper (Uzbekistan)

    The Best Podcast

    Zere – Manshuk Asautai

    Dope Soz – Zhomart Aralbaiuly, Arsen Tussipbek

    OY-DETOX – Ainel Amirkhan

    Momski angime – Zheten Dauren

    The Best YouTube Channel

    Abai Seifolla – Abay Live

    Renat Tashkinbayev – Drugiye mesta studiya

    Baidaly Zhazira – Sayahat Time

    Bolat Bukharbai – Jaqsy Bolady

    Winners of the National Mass Media Awards URKER 2023 will be announced on September 22 at the Kazakh Media Center.

    Mass media
