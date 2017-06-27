Kazinform correspondent receives CIS Interparliamentary Assembly award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the Day of Information and Communications Worker Speaker of Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented letters of gratitude to Kazakh journalists actively covering the activities of the legislative body, Kazinform reports.

"Mass media is an important instrument in strengthening unity and harmony in society. It plays an exceptional role in the implementation of creative transformations. High patriotism, objectivity, and adherence to principles - these qualities have always characterized print and electronic media. In our country, journalism has played and plays a special role. The media is popular and trusted among millions of people," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to him, the best representatives of Kazakhstani media are distinguished by efficient submitting of information, quality assessments, and a thorough analysis of current events.

"I am close to journalism in my mood and psychology. As a child, I wanted to become a journalist, but life turned out differently. Nevertheless, from time to time I write articles and books. Therefore, I understand journalism very well," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.



The Speaker noted dozens of journalists. Among the awardees were Kazinform correspondents Damir Baimanov and Muratbek Makulbekov.

Muratbek Makulbekov was awarded a badge "For merits in the development of the press and information" of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, chaired by Valentina Matvienko.