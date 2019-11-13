Kazinform correspondent wins 1st place in Shanyrak creativity contest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Annual creative contest «Shangyrak» was carried out in the framework of «Media and Public Accord» forum initiated by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The purpose of the contest is to promote the development of domestic journalism, encourage journalists covering events, projects and activities of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The first place in the nomination «The best material devoted to the promotion and expansion of the state language use» went to Ruslan Gabbasov, correspondent-analyst of «Kazinform» International News Agency, Aksaule Baimenshina - correspondent of the Khabar-24 television channel and Julia Mager, editor of «Kazakhstanskaya Pravda»newspaper.

Recall that today Nur-Sultan has hosted V international media forum «Media and Public Accord» of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.