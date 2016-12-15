Kazinform correspondents honored on the eve of 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Correspondents of "Kazinform" International News Agency were awarded with medals, lapel pins and diplomas on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

Jubilee medals established by President Nursultan Nazarbayev were given to Muratbek Makulbekov and Sara Nurgaliyeva. Damir Baimanov and Marlan Zhiyembai received lapel pins "The Best in the Sphere of Information". Kenzhekei Toktamuratkyzy was awarded with a diploma from Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.



"Of course, they deserve it. It is undeniable. It means that Kazinform's efforts were duly appreciated once again," said General Director of Kazinform Assel Tulegenova.



It should be noted that one of the leading news agencies in the post-Soviet space - Kazinform - turned 96 this year. The news agency was established on August 13, 1920 as the Orenburg-Turgaisk branch of the Russian Telegraph Agency (ROSTA). In January 2014 Kazinform was granted the international status.



