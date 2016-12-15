EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:18, 15 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazinform correspondents honored on the eve of 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Correspondents of "Kazinform" International News Agency were awarded with medals, lapel pins and diplomas on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

    Jubilee medals established by President Nursultan Nazarbayev were given to Muratbek Makulbekov and Sara Nurgaliyeva. Damir Baimanov and Marlan Zhiyembai received lapel pins "The Best in the Sphere of Information". Kenzhekei Toktamuratkyzy was awarded with a diploma from Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.

    "Of course, they deserve it. It is undeniable. It means that Kazinform's efforts were duly appreciated once again," said General Director of Kazinform Assel Tulegenova.

    It should be noted that one of the leading news agencies in the post-Soviet space - Kazinform - turned 96 this year. The news agency was established on August 13, 1920 as the Orenburg-Turgaisk branch of the Russian Telegraph Agency (ROSTA). In January 2014 Kazinform was granted the international status.

    Tags:
    Mass media 25 Years of Independence Ministry of Information and Communications Independence day
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!