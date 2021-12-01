EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:11, 01 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazinform films documentary about First President-Elbasy’s Museum

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Kazinform» International News Agency has made a documentary in two languages about the Museum of the First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev dated to the Day of the First President, Kazinform reports.

    Various expositions and unique exhibit units depicting the stage of development of independent Kazakhstan are on display at the museum.

    The museum’s library boasts both paper and electronic editions and exhibit items from Nursultan Nazarbayev’s personal collection: presents from heads of state and officials, culture figures as well as rare historical items.

    The Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is located on the right bank of Nur-Sultan city.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan History of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!