Kazinform gains People's Choice 2018 Award for best online media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galym Baituk, Head of Respublika-Aimaq-Damu Non-Profit Foundation, announced the winners of the "Khalyqtyng Suyiktisi 2018" ("People's Choice 2018") contest, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yesterday "Khalyqtyng Suyiktisi 2018" Award winners were announced. Congratulations to the staff of Kazinform International News Agency, which won the Award for Best Online Media of the Year," said Galym Baituk.

Tokan Sultanaliyev, Chief Surgeon of National Research Center for Oncology and Transplantology JSC in Astana, is recognized as the best doctor of the year.



The title of the best educator of the year is granted to the Director of the Schoolchildren's Palace in Astana, Yerbol Irgebay.



Alexandr Kolyadin, a gold medalist of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, was chosen to receive the Best Athlete of the Year Award.

The best female athlete of the year is Zulfiya Gabidullina, a gold medalist of the Rio 2016 Summer Paralympics.

Kazakh senator Bakytzhan Zhumagulov won the Best Parliamentarian of the Year Award.

The best TV presenter of the year is famous Kazakh journalist Lyaila Sultanqyzy, Channel 7.

The Best Columnist of the Year Award was given to Islam Kurayev, time.kz.

The Cultural Figure of the Year is Bakytzhan Ashirbayev, a prominent architect, poet, and filmmaker from Shymkent.

People chose Kazinform International News Agency as the Best Online Media of the Year.



The blogosphere leader of the year is Kazybek Freidman (on Twitter, Facebook).

The Best Farmer of the Year Award is shared between Almat Tursunov, Director of TPK Karasu LLP in Kostanay region, and Bolatbek Aliyev, the founder of DalaFrukt in Turkestan region.



The best entrepreneurs of the year are Dmitri Sharapiyev, Director of Raduga LLP in North Kazakhstan, and Kairat Maishev, Director of Zhas Kanat 2006 LLP in Kostanay region.

Couturier Malika Duissenbayeva was chosen as the FASHION figure of the year.

The best public figure of the year is Yerlan Sairov.

Meirzhan Turebayev (‘Patrul', ‘Registrator') is the best viner of the year.