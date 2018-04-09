Kazinform head addresses Media Leaders Summit for Asia

SANYA. KAZINFORM General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov addressed the Media Leaders Summit for Asia that opened today within the framework of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018 (BFA), Kazinform's special correspondent in China reports.

In his speech at the panel session dubbed Media Exchanges and Cooperation for Assistance in Building a Community of the Shared Future of Asia, the head of Kazinform stressed that in today's world news agencies play the role of not only sources of information, but tools for public diplomacy. According to him, the main task of the media today is to minimize the lack of reliable information that can generate phobias, and help different cultures, civilizations and development models establish a dialogue.

Askar Umarov also spoke about the linking of Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol program and Chinese Belt and Road initiative, the interaction between the media of the two countries and Kazinform's activities.

On the sidelines of the summit, Askar Umarov also held meetings with the leadership of the Iranian news agency IRNA, Kyrgyz Kabar as well as partners from China and other countries.

As previously reported, the theme of the summit jointly organized by the Secretariat of the Boao Forum for Asia, the Broadcasting Corporation of China, and the China Public Diplomacy Association, is A New Era of Media Cooperation in Asia-Interconnectivity and Innovative Development.



Over 140 media representatives from more than 40 countries of Asia are taking part in the event. The summit comprises four panel sessions: "Media Exchanges and Cooperation for Assistance in Building a Community of the Shared Future of Asia", "Building One Belt, One Road and New Opportunities for International Communications "," 40 Years of Reform and Opening-up: China Development and Global Opportunities ", "Kaleidoscope of Asian Cultures: Exchanges and Mutual Knowledge ".

The 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) themed An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity is taking place from 8th to 11th April in Boao, Hainan province, China. The event is attended by over 2,000 representatives of political, business and scientific circles from all over the world.



Chinese president Xi Jinping is expected to speak at the official opening ceremony of the BAF-2018 on April 10.