Kazinform INA, Qatar News Agency to share news content

DOHA. KAZINFORM – A delegation of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President currently visiting the Qatari capital of Doha held talks with the leadership of the major media companies Qatar News Agency and Qatar Media Corporation, Kazinform reports.

At a meeting with the senior officials of the state news agency Qatar News Agency, the interest in cooperation to exchange content was expressed. A comprehensive agreement is set to be signed between the Kazakh and Qatari news agencies.

Kazinform INA and Qatar News Agency are to promote a mutually beneficial exchange of information, share news and analytical materials as well as benefit from the two agencies’ successful experience in localizing their websites into national languages. In addition, the Kazakh and Qatari sides are willing to share their correspondent networks to work more effectively.

The talks with the leadership of another major media holding - Qatar Media Corporation, which comprises of several TV channels and radio stations, took place today.

Qatar Media Corporation leadership noted the high quality of content the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President makes for social networks. The sides discussed possible ways of cooperation in terms of joint production of content and its effective distribution. Qatar Media Corporation leadership is set to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in the near future.

Kazinform INA is the Kazakh news agency with a long history dated back to 1920. It joined the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President on April 1, 2022.

Established on May 25, 1975, Qatar News Agency is a state-owned news agency headquartered in Doha. The news agency publishes news in Arab and English as well as Spanish and Portuguese.

Qatar Media Corporation, formerly known as Qatar General Broadcasting and Television Corporation, is a public broadcast network in Qatar. Registered on April 27, 1997, it includes Qatar TV, Qatar Broadcasting Service (QBS), Qatar Radio.

Earlier it was reported that the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Al Jazeera are to forge a partnership.