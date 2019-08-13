Kazinform International News Agency marks its 99th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, Kazinform International News Agency celebrates its 99th anniversary, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Agency became the first in Kazakhstan to gain an international status.

Throughout 99 years, the Agency has been disseminating news related to the President, the Government and the Parliament of Kazakhstan, ministries, public institutions, about the accidents, cultural and sport achievements as well as world news. The main principle of the Agency is to accurately, promptly and impartially cover the news. Kazinform disseminates information in the Kazakh, Russian, English and Chinese languages. The news in Kazakh are also published in the Cyrillic, Latin and Arabic scripts.

Kazinform has a wide network of correspondents both in the country and abroad.

Kazinform Agency is a member of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies, the Association of National News Agencies of the CIS countries, the Organization of the Turkic-Speaking Countries’ News Agencies and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY). Kazinform is a partner of major news agencies of the world.

Kazinform was established on August 13, 1920 as the Orenburg-Turgai department of the Russian Telegraph Agency (ROSTA). In 1925 it was renamed as KazROST. In 1937 the news agency was transferred to the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR as the KazTAG. In 1997, by a decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan No.3625 it was renamed as KazAAG .

The National Company Kazinform JSC was founded in 2002 on the ground of KazAAG agency.

As per the Government’s resolution No.887 as of August 1, 2011, the JSC NC Kazakh News Agency was reorganized and merged with JSC Kazakhstan Republican TV and Radio Corporation. On October 16, 2013, based on a decision of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation, LLP Kazinform International News Agency was established.

Askar Umarov has been Director General of Kazinform Agency since 2017.

Apart from news materials, Kazinform Agency has a large archive of exclusive photo and video materials.

Kazinform is the only Kazakhstani news agency which publishes regional news and infographic in Kazakh, Russian and English languages.