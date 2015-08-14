EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:40, 14 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazinform is the herald of good news - Governor of Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov has congratulated Kazinform International News Agency on its 95th anniversary.

    "This year one of the top-ranking mass media in Kazakhstan - Kazinform marks its 95th birthday. On behalf of Almaty region's administration and residents of the region we wholeheartedly congratulate you on your anniversary! Over these years, you've become the herald of good news. Your staff uses its skills, knowledge and expertise to make news, cover the development of Kazakhstan and describe everything that happens here. I would like to praise your agency for its long-standing history and highly skilled personnel," the congratulatory letter reads. Mr. Batalov also wished the agency success, big achievements and good health and to continue its work for the benefit of sovereign Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Astana Almaty region Almaty Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!