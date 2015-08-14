Kazinform is the herald of good news - Governor of Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov has congratulated Kazinform International News Agency on its 95th anniversary.

"This year one of the top-ranking mass media in Kazakhstan - Kazinform marks its 95th birthday. On behalf of Almaty region's administration and residents of the region we wholeheartedly congratulate you on your anniversary! Over these years, you've become the herald of good news. Your staff uses its skills, knowledge and expertise to make news, cover the development of Kazakhstan and describe everything that happens here. I would like to praise your agency for its long-standing history and highly skilled personnel," the congratulatory letter reads. Mr. Batalov also wished the agency success, big achievements and good health and to continue its work for the benefit of sovereign Kazakhstan.