EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:41, 13 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazinform is the source of talented staff, Nursultan Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazinform International News Agency’s staff on its 100th anniversary.

    Elbasy noted that all these years the agency was known as a source of talented staff and professional media workers. Having preserved great traditions of journalism Kazinform over the years of independence has confidently joined the ranks of the leading mass media of Kazakhstan.

    The Elbasy noted that Kazinform contributes greatly to the development of the country’s social and sociopolitical life. «Kazinform marks its 100th anniversary, it became the internationally-recognized media resource. It is the result of the well-coordinated work of the great team of professionals,» the telegram reads.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Kazinform Agency’s staff good health, success, prosperity and fruitful work for the good of independent Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Mass media First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!