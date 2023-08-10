Kazinform journalists join literary challenge on occasion of Abai Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazinform international news agency joined the literary challenger launched by singer Dimash Kudaibergen on the occasion of the Day of Abai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen launched an online challenge by reading Abai’s verse «Gylym tappai maktanba» to mark the Day of Abai.

The Kazakh singer reached out to his subscribers, inviting them to join the challenge to read a passage from one of the works of Abai and share it on social networks with a hashtag #AbayChallenge.

The challenge was then accepted by Jibek Joly TV channel, which, in its turn, passed it on to Kazinform news agency. Taking part in the challenge were journalists of Kazakh, Russia, Uzbek, and Chinese virions of Kazinform, who read extracts from poems of Abai in different languages.

In its turn, Kazinform journalists passes on the challenge to their colleagues from Tengrinews.

Earlier it was reported that the officials of the Kazah embassy in Uzbekistan joined the challenge.

Notably, Kazakhstan marks the Day of Abai on August 10.