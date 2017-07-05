Kazinform launches How Astana was created photo project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana is about to celebrate its 19th birthday. The world congratulates the capital of Kazakhstan on another milestone. Astana is the heart of the country as it hosts big political meetings, talks and high-profile events, Kazinform reports.

Kazinform International News Agency is launching a special photo project themed How Astana was created. The agency selected over 1,000 photos and posted over 400 exclusive images of Kazinform photo correspondents Alexander Pavskiy, Mukhtar Kholdorbekov and Viktor Fedyunin on its website. The photo materials of the Central State Archive of photo documents and sound recordings of the Republic of Kazakhstan were used as well.



As the project will expand and grow, Kazinform readership will see new and historical photos on the website.



Thanks to the young capital city, Kazakhstan has earned recognition globally. Word "Astana" is associated with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Astana is the brainchild of our President which he cherishes, where dreams of all Kazakhstanis come true. Construction of the new capital city has helped develop economies of other regions. New ideas are born here. This is the city for those who wants to work and live well. These and other things are reflected in our photo project.