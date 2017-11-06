EN
    10:29, 06 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazinform launches new mobile app

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform announced the launch of its new mobile app, available on Android and iOS devices.

    The application offers its users the latest news feed in Kazakh (including Latin), Russian, English and Chinese on the home page. It is also possible to choose the stories that matter most to readers by selecting a specific news category.

    Users can share the stories they like on social networks straight from the app or add them to 'favorites'.

    Download for iOS here .

    Download for Android here .

