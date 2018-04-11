Kazinform, MENA sign Memorandum of Understanding

CAIRO. KAZINFORM Today with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Egypt, Kazinform International News Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Middle East News Agency (MENA), Agency's correspondent reports from Cairo.

The document was signed during the meeting of the first deputy general director of Kazinform, Daniyar Uteshev with the chairman of the board, editor-in-chief of MENA Ali Hassan.

From the Kazakh side, the meeting was also attended by the country's ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt Arman Issagaliyev and the Embassy adviser, Askar Alibayev.



In his welcome speech, the head of the Egyptian news agency noted that in the age when many media outlets present unreliable information about Egypt, MENA views cooperation with Kazakhstan's leading state news agency as especially important. He also stressed the importance of the memorandum for the development of the Kazakh-Egyptian relations that go back centuries.



In his turn, Kazakh ambassador thanked MENA management for the warm welcome and reaffirmed his country's commitment to the further development of bilateral ties with Egypt.



Speaking at the meeting, first deputy general director of Kazinform, Daniyar Uteshev emphasized that Kazinform treats objectivity of its reporting very seriously, adding that as the leading state news agency in Kazakhstan, Kazinform partners only with official news outlets of other countries.