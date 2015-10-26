Kazinform News Agency, Qatar News Agency agree to information exchange

DOHA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency and the Qatar News Agency have signed a memorandum of cooperation today in the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Doha.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Qatar Askar Shokyrbayev inked the memorandum on behalf of Kazakhstan and Director General of the Qatar News Agency Ahmed Saad Al-Buainain - on behalf of Qatar. "I was authorized by Kazinform News Agency to sign this document as the ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar. The two news agencies will share information and spread the news in their respective countries soon," H.E. Askar Shokyrbayev said after the signing ceremony.