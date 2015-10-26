EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:22, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazinform News Agency, Qatar News Agency agree to information exchange

    None
    None
    DOHA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency and the Qatar News Agency have signed a memorandum of cooperation today in the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Doha.

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Qatar Askar Shokyrbayev inked the memorandum on behalf of Kazakhstan and Director General of the Qatar News Agency Ahmed Saad Al-Buainain - on behalf of Qatar. "I was authorized by Kazinform News Agency to sign this document as the ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar. The two news agencies will share information and spread the news in their respective countries soon," H.E. Askar Shokyrbayev said after the signing ceremony.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Mass media Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!