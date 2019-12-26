EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:45, 26 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazinform news photographer awarded with letter of gratitude from President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the New Year 2020 holiday, several employees of Kazinform International News Agency were awarded with diplomas, badges and letters of gratitude, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Thus, news photographer Mukhtar Kholdorbekov received a letter of gratitude from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Advisor to Director General Kanat Tokabayev and news photographer Alexander Pavskiy were awarded with the badge «Aqparat Salasynyn Uzdigi» for significant results in media sphere.

    Head of the Coordination Service Zhanar Buzhumova was awarded with the Certificate of Appreciation from the Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev.



    Tags:
    Mass media News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!