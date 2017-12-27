Kazinform - official media partner of National Olympic Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform International News Agency and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan have signed today a Memorandum of Cooperation that makes Kazinform the first news agency that was granted the status of NOC's official media partner, SPORTINFORM reports.

The MoC was signed by General Director of Kazinform Askar Umarov and Executive Director of the NOC of Kazakhstan Serik Kaskabasov. In the context of the cooperation, the main newswire of the country will provide the National Olympic Committee with information support, via SPORTINFORM Sports News Agency, in covering sports events with the participation of Kazakh Olympians, as well as all events under the NOC auspices.

The sides agreed to collaborate in covering the Olympic movement in Kazakhstan, promoting the Olympic values and a positive image of Kazakh athletes and Kazakhstan's national Olympic teams.



"In the coming year, the information openness policy will be particularly topical for the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan," Serik Kaskabasov, the Executive Director of the NOC said. "It is one of the goals NOC President Timur Kulibayev has set. Since 2018, the new Law On Physical Culture and Sports, which vests new powers in the NOC of Kazakhstan and national sports federations, enters into force. Besides, a little more than a month is left before the start of the main winter sports event. We hope that within the framework of this cooperation we will be able to fully cover the Kazakhstan National Team's participation in the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.".