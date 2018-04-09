Kazinform partakes in Media Leaders Summit for Asia

SANYA. KAZINFORM - General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov is participating in the Media Leaders Summit for Asia that opened today within the framework of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018 (BFA), Kazinform's special correspondent in China reports.

"Nowadays, the world is undergoing changes that happen once in centuries. In this context, PRC President Xi Jinping suggested the concept of building a community of common destiny for mankind (...) Building a beautiful world, including in Asia, requires joint efforts of the peoples of all countries. In this regard, the media should also take great responsibility," Huang Kunming, the head of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China, said at the opening ceremony of the media summit.

He called on Asian media to create a favourable atmosphere for the stable and high-quality development of Asia, promote innovation and cooperation, and focus on the common interests for the development of Asian states.

The theme of the media summit is A New Era of Media Cooperation in Asia - Interconnectivity and Innovative Development. It is organized by the Secretariat of the Boao Forum for Asia, the Broadcasting Corporation of China, and the China Public Diplomacy Association.

Over 140 media representatives from more than 40 countries of Asia are taking part in the event. The summit comprises four panel sessions: "Media Exchanges and Cooperation for Assistance in Building a Community of the Shared Future of Asia", "Building One Belt, One Road and New Opportunities for International Communications "," 40 Years of Reform and Opening-up: China Development and Global Opportunities ", "Kaleidoscope of Asian Cultures: Exchanges and Mutual Knowledge ".

It is to be recalled that the annual Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on "An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity" is taking place from 8th to 11th April in Boao, Hainan province, China. Over 2,000 representatives of political, business and scientific circles from all over the world are participating.





The remarkable thing is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the BFA 2018 during the official opening ceremony on April 10.