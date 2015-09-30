Kazinform participates in MEDIA EXPO-2015 exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The best projects and products of the new television season as well as developments and modern trends in media market were presented by national and regional mass media. The 4th annual republican exhibition of mass media "MEDIA EXPO-2015" kicked off in Astana today.

This year the open platform of the exhibition will enable Kazakhstani production companies and studios to establish contacts between the producers and consumers.

The participants offered new projects for media market and told about the new tendencies in regional mass media development.

"Dear guests! Dear colleagues! I am pleased to welcome you on behalf of Kazmedia center. We are proud to be a strategic partner of MEDIA EXPO-2015 exhibition. I would like wish you fruitful meetings and success in implementation of the government's information policy," Director General of Kazmedia Executive Company Mirbolat Ayupov said addressing the participants.

Kazinform International News Agency is also among the participants of the exhibition. Its information booth gives in-depth information about the Agency's projects. Kazinform marks its 90th anniversary this year. The Agency was established on August 13, 1920 as Orenburg-Turgay department of the Russian Telegraph Agency (Rosta) under the All-Union Central Executive Committee. In 1921 the Resolution of the Central Executive Committee of the Kirgiz (Kazakh) ASSR was adopted following which Rosta Orenburg-Turgay was transformed into KirROSTA. Later the Agency was renamed into KazROSTA, and then KazTASS. Since 1937 it functioned as KazTAG as part of the Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS).

The history of Kazinform is inextricably connected with the history of Kazakhstan, since both in Soviet period and after gaining independence KazTAG served as the main source of political news for all domestic media. It also played a leading role in coverage of the country's economic projects. Besides, KazTAG was imposed an important duty to translate the most important political documents and speeches of the country's leadership, thus contributing significantly to the development of the Kazakh language and raising political awareness of the Kazakh society.

In July 1991, upon the adoption of the Declaration of Kazakhstan's State Sovereignty, President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Resolution on transferring the news agency of the Council of Ministers to the Kazakh State News Agency KazTAG being accountable only to the Government of the republic. In 1997 Kazakh News Agency (KazAAG) was established on the ground of KazTAG. Later, in November 2002 the Agency was transformed into the Kazakh Information Agency National Company. In January 2014 it was renamed into Kazinform International News Agency LLP. Kazinform is a member of five international associations of information agencies: OANA - the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies; ANIA - the Association of National News Agencies of the CIS; TKA - the Association of News Agencies of Turkic speaking countries; ACSNA - the Association of Caspian Sea News Agencies. Besides, Kazinform is a partner of 12 international information agencies, such as ITAR-TASS, RIA Novosti, Kabar, BelTA, etc. More than a hundred information agencies refer to the materials published on the website of Kazinform. The purpose of MEDIA EXPO is to support and inspire Kazakhstani media. This is an annual stable platform offering ideal conditions for holding presentations and direct negotiations with consumers.